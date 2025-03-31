SSR’s friend says she lost work for talking about his death

Mumbai: It’s been years since Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking death, but even today, the mystery around it is still a hot topic. His sudden passing shook the entire nation. From Bollywood drug links to big arrests, the case brought out some dark sides of the industry. Many celebrities came under the spotlight, and people were either silent or scared to speak out.

She Spoke Up for Her Friend

Actress Krissann Barretto, known for Sasural Simar Ka, recently shared how speaking about her late friend Sushant Singh Rajput affected her life and career. She spoke honestly in a podcast hosted by Shardul Pandit called Uncensored.

“Actors Can’t Show Real Emotions”

Krissann said people don’t believe actors can feel real pain. “If an actor shows sadness, people think it’s fake or just for attention,” she said. “They don’t see real emotions, only a performance.”

After she posted about Sushant and asked for justice in his case, Krissann said she started losing work. “Even my parents were angry with me for speaking out. My friends told me to stop talking about it,” she shared. “I did it for my friend, not for fame. I don’t care what I lose. Even my friends told me to stop. They’d call and say, ‘Mat baat karo.’ But I couldn’t stay silent.”

Krissann said she lost job offers and respect in the industry, but she has no regrets. “No one is so foolish as to risk their life for attention. People don’t realize how many doors get closed when you take a stand like this. It’s happened to me. I was denied work.”

Case Now Closed

Sushant Singh Rajput died in June 2020. After almost five years of investigation, the CBI recently closed the case, saying there was no sign of murder. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother were cleared of all charges.

Even though it hurt her career, Krissann chose to stand by her friend. Her story shows how hard it can be to speak the truth—but also how important it is to follow your heart.