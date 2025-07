New Delhi: The St Stephen’s College in Delhi received a bomb threat through email on Tuesday, prompting a rush of emergency services at the Delhi University college and a thorough search operation by authorities, police said.

Also Read Three schools in Delhi receive bomb threats

New Delhi: A police official during a search operation at the St Stephen’s College premises after the college received a bomb threat through email, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July, 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Premises of the St Stephen’s College, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July, 15, 2025. The college in Delhi received a bomb threat through email on Tuesday, prompting a rush of emergency services at the Delhi University college and a thorough search operation by authorities, police said. (PTI Photo)

A team comprising the Delhi Police, a bomb squad, dog squad, the fire department rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed inspection.