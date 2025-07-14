Three schools in Delhi receive bomb threats

New Delhi: At least three schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Monday morning, prompting the emergency services to be kicked in, a Delhi Police official said.

He said that around 8 am, police received calls regarding the bomb threats from CRPF Schools in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka Sector 16, as well as another school in Chanakyapuri.

“Police teams immediately moved in to check the school premises,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said, “Early on Monday morning, Dwarka North police station received a PCR call informing about bomb threat at CRPF School here. The area was promptly sanitised. Local police, sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads reached the school and conducted due checks.”

He added that cyber police experts are ascertaining the source of the email.

“Security has been tightened in the school. Nothing suspicious has been found so far,” the DCP said.