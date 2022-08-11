Stability of the economy in the Muslim youth is the need of the hour

By Feroze Suri
Muhammad Salman, a manufacturer of grocery products, if you ask him what is the secret of the success of his business, he unhesitatingly says, “Those few people in the nation who always work to stabilize the economy of the unemployed youth.” People who are worried have a role in my success, if those few worried people did not guide me, maybe today I would not be a successful businessman.
The Muslims in the country are economically miserable. Among the many reasons, the biggest reason is that the Muslims lack the spirit to do business.
The Muslim community of North India can definitely learn a few business lessons from their Muslim brothers in Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.
It is very difficult to find a big Muslim businessman in Delhi or any big city in North India. And once you go to Mumbai or Bengaluru or even Hyderabad, you will find some big and small companies run by Muslims, but these Muslims are hardly visible in North India.
A publication house located at ‘Kothi’ in the city of Hyderabad is making quite a stir in the market today, many magazines and syllabi of various educational courses are published from here. Abdis Road is not far from Kothi. Here in Abids, a Punjabi family runs a famous and successful hotel. It will be sad to know that these properties are owned by Muslims and they are renting out their properties. While these businesses are flourishing, the Muslims who own these properties are content only with rent. How sad that these Muslim owners cannot run it themselves? This question is very important and the Ummah has to think seriously about the answer.
These two examples conclusively prove that the Muslim community of India can learn business lessons from businessmen of other communities. You will find very few Muslim businessmen in India as compared to other communities.
A former Income Tax Commissioner says – “It is a matter of deep introspection why Muslims in India cannot try their luck in entrepreneurship when other communities are making their presence felt in a big way in the business world. ”
Various experts and religious organizations have expressed their concern on the current critical situation of the Ummah in the country. In such situations, there is a need to work from a different angle to overcome from it. According to the experts, strengthening the economy of Muslims is an important and essential need of the hour.
Ummah has a large number of youngsters who have the responsibility not only of their family but also of the community and the country.
If a large section of the Ummah comes forward in trade and business, then in the coming few years, not only Muslims themselves will be economically stable, but their important role in strengthening the country’s economy will be recognized.
Bright Begin is a non-profitable organization that has been working in Hyderabad since long time. It is working on new projects to make educated and uneducated unemployed Muslim youths to be employable and to stabilize their economy. One of the important activities of Bright Begin is to promote the small scale business industry, for this purpose a grand business expo is being organized on 13th and 14th August at Taj Palace Function Hall, Bundalaguda, Hyderabad. In which industries containing different business ideas will be exhibited and it is hope that this exhibition will create a new enthusiasm and passion for industry and commerce among the youths of the Ummah and strengthen their intentions.