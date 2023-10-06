Staff nurses in Telangana will now be called nursing officers

Hyderabad: In an initiative to accord due respect and dignity to the nursing staff, the Telangana government has renamed the staff nurses in the government hospitals as nursing officers.

An order to this effect was issued on Friday by the state health department. It states that staff nurse will be called nursing officers, a head nurse will be called senior nursing officer, and nursing superintendent (Grade-I) will be called chief nursing officer.

The new nomenclature will come into effect in all the government departments of Telangana.

However, in the public health wing, the public health nurse post will be called a public nursing officer and district public health nursing officer.

Conveying his wishes to the nursing staff, state health minister, Harish Rao said, “I congratulate the nursing officer staff for the change in the nomenclature. Following the directions from chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the decision has been taken to change the names of posts.”