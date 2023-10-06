Staff nurses in Telangana will now be called nursing officers

The new nomenclature will come into effect in all the government departments of Telangana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th October 2023 6:27 pm IST
Staff nurses in Telangana will now be called Nursing Officer
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In an initiative to accord due respect and dignity to the nursing staff, the Telangana government has renamed the staff nurses in the government hospitals as nursing officers.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

An order to this effect was issued on Friday by the state health department. It states that staff nurse will be called nursing officers, a head nurse will be called senior nursing officer, and nursing superintendent (Grade-I) will be called chief nursing officer.

Also Read
Telangana: 1000-bed govt hospital inaugurated in Siddipet

The new nomenclature will come into effect in all the government departments of Telangana.

MS Education Academy

However, in the public health wing, the public health nurse post will be called a public nursing officer and district public health nursing officer.

Conveying his wishes to the nursing staff, state health minister, Harish Rao said, “I congratulate the nursing officer staff for the change in the nomenclature. Following the directions from chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the decision has been taken to change the names of posts.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th October 2023 6:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button