Telangana: 1000-bed govt hospital inaugurated in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao inaugurated a 1000-bedded hospital attached to Government Medical College in Siddipet on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, the minister said that the strength of beds in the district’s government hospital has increased from 100 in 2016 to 1000.

Harish Rao said that children of daily wagers were also studying MBBS in Telangana unlike before after the state had increased the number of medical seats and medical colleges manifold.

Stating that the college had 175 seats, the minister said that 25 students from different parts of the nation would join there while the rest of the seats were reserved for the local students.

The newly launched hospital has a 40-bed dialysis centre, 15 operation theatres, 8 modular operation theatres, 100 ICU beds, and a 30-bed emergency ward. It will have 280 doctors and 150 house surgeons to serve patients.

Additionally, the college has 13 PG departments while the health department is in the process of getting permission for an additional 3 departments.

Harish further said that a plan to build a 50-bed super specialty critical care block was underway. The minister added that the hospital will provide healthcare services from firstaid to treatment of life-threatening diseases.

Harish Rao also launched the Rutuprema app in Siddipet and distributed sewing machines with free sewing training to 250 building workers.

Nutritional kits for adolescent girls and lap tabs for 100 SC Gurukul school students were also distributed.

సిద్ధిపేటలో రుతుప్రేమ యాప్ ప్రారంభించి ఇదే కార్యక్రమంలో 250 మంది బిల్డింగ్ వర్కర్లకు ఉచిత కుట్టు శిక్షణతో కుట్టు మిషన్ల పంపిణీ చేయడంతోపాటు కౌమార బాలికలకు పోషకాహార కిట్స్,100 మంది ఎస్సీ గురుకుల పాఠశాల విద్యార్థులకు ల్యాప్ ట్యాబ్స్ పంపిణీ చేసిన మంత్రి హరీశ్ రావు గారు. pic.twitter.com/nKBPAO1THG — Office of Harish Rao (@HarishRaoOffice) October 5, 2023

Rao also inaugurated the newly-constructed Mudiraj AC Convention Center at Ponnala in Siddipet.