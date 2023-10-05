Telangana minister ‘hits’ Shadnagar MLA in public, video goes viral

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development in Telangana, Errabelli Dayakara Rao from the BRS was caught on camera smacking the Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav in public.

The incident took place while the minister was on a tour in Shadnagar to lay the foundation for multiple development programmes on Wednesday.

The minister is being criticised over thoughtlessly Anjaiah’s head with his hand, in a light-hearted manner, while people around them laugh at his gesture.

In the video, which is being perceived in a light-hearted context by several netizens, the minister can be seen enquiring about arrangements before he raises his hand.

His carefree attitude while being assigned a designated position in the state cabinet turned heads.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Beats the MLA in a Public. No Respect towards the fellow MLA's in BRS Party.#ByeByeKCR pic.twitter.com/myayPn1gle — Team Congress (@TeamCongressINC) October 4, 2023

The video soon went viral with the opposition condemning the minister’s conduct in public, stating that BRS ministers could not even give the least respect to their MLA, at least while they were in public.

“No Respect towards the fellow MLAs in BRS Party,” stated Congress supporters on X.

Errabelli Dayakar’s audio clip goes viral

An audio clip went viral on social media on Wednesday where the BRS minister Errabelli is heard discussing arrangements being made for ‘CM’s Breakfast Scheme launch’.

He is then questioned about the Dalit Bandhu scheme which is a welfare program by the Telangana government, designed to support Dalit families’ entrepreneurship the state government would distribute Rs 10 lakh to each household through this scenario.

In the leaked audio clip, the BRS minister allegedly stated that the Dalita Bandhu benefits are being given to BRS party cadres but not to those who are eligible.

Additionally, Errabelli in his audio asks Dalits to hustle for Dalit Bandhu benefits and raise no controversies ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, BSP has demanded a full-scale inquiry into the matter and urged for his disqualification from elections permanently.

“Minister Dayakar Rao should be permanently disqualified from contesting the elections. Otherwise, there is nothing to do,” wrote the president of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Dr Rs Praveen Kumar on X.