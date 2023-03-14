Staff Selection Commission to conduct exams to fill up 5,369 vacancies across country

Hyderabad: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be conducting an open competitive examination for the recruitment to 549 posts with 5369 vacancies (tentative) between June and July.

The exam will be conducted to fill up the post of ministries/departments/organisations of the Government of India (GoI) through the Computer Based Examination (CBE) mode in the southern regions of the nation.

The exams will be held at 22 centres across three states, that include three centres in Telangana, 11 in Andhra Pradesh, one in Puducherry and eight in Tamil Nadu.

The SSC had published a notification for ‘Phase XI/2023/Selection Posts’ on February 24, which notified 58 categories of posts with 455 vacancies with respect to SSC (Southern Region), Chennai, comprising 22 graduate level, 19 higher-secondary level and 17 matric-level posts.

Applicants must check their eligibility criteria before applying online on the website.

The last date for the submission of online applications along with a standard fee is March 27.