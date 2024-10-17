Stage 7 ‘Maut’: Fans predict tragic turn in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Islamabad: The ongoing Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has been gripping viewers with its escalating tension. Starring Hania Aamir as Sharjeena and Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, the show has aired 29 episodes to date.

The latest episode has been hailed as one of the most engaging yet, blending heart-wrenching moments with intense drama. The episode also shows growing distance between Sharjeena and Mustafa. Mustafa’s declaration in the promo of upcoming episode, “Bacha nahi chahiye” (I don’t want a child), has left fans devastated and speculating about the future of the couple.

And now, in an intriguing fan theory, many viewers believe that Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is illustrating the seven stages of love: Dilkashi (attraction), Uns (infatuation), Ishq (love), Aqidat (trust), Ibadat (worship), Junoon (madness), and Maut (death). So far, the show has explored nearly all these stages, and fans are increasingly convinced that it is heading toward the final stage — Maut.

This speculation has sparked a flurry of predictions among fans regarding potential character deaths in the upcoming episodes. A significant portion believes that the narrative may lead to the tragic loss of Sharjeena and Mustafa’s baby, while others fear that Mustafa himself might take his life after giving up on everything.

As the storyline takes a darker turn, many viewers are expressing their disappointing and are saying that they are ready for that turn. Many are pleading with the show’s creators for a happy ending.

The most-awaited episode 29 is set to air on October 21. Are you watching Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.