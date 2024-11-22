Stage set for the two-day 29th session of AIMPLB in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The stage is all set for the two-day 29th session of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), starting here tomorrow in the campus of Darul Uloom Sabeel-ur-Rashad Arabic College, the largest religious seminary of Karnataka.

The main focus during the AIMPLB meeting on November 23 and 24 will be on its strategy regarding the protection of ‘Waqf’ properties in the light of Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 presented in the last session of the Lok Sabha on August 8, 2024 which was after heated debate referred to Joint Parliament Committee, (JPC).

It may be pointed here that presently, the AIMPLB is running a movement against the Waqf Bill, adding, the Bill presented by the current government is “harmful in terms of its contents.” “This is the reason that all the Muslim organisations and parties including the Board have decided to reject it.” On the invitation of the Board, 3.75 lakh e-mails were sent to the JPC “making it clear that the Indian Muslims will not approve the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 at any cost. While the government has asserted that the proposed law did not intend to interfere with the functioning of mosques and the Opposition calling it a targeting of Muslims and an attack on the Constitution.

In these two days, there will be various consultation sessions of the Board members and special invitees, wherein the reports of various committees of the Board will also be presented, and the future action plan will also be decided, especially the strategy regarding the protection of Waqf will be considered. The new office-bearers of AIMPLB will also be elected during the conclave. At the sessions, new members will be elected and vacancies of deceased ones filled.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, after six sessions of deliberations a public meeting focused on “Protection of Shariat and Protection of Auqaf” will be held at Eidgah Quddus Saheb after sunset. The public meeting will be addressed by office-bearers of the Board, prominent personalities of the community and leaders from various schools of thoughts.