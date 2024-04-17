Stalin calls on people to remove Narendra Modi from PM’s chair

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin said on Wednesday, April 17, that Narendra Modi should be removed as the Prime Minister of the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the last day of campaigning for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin said, “Narendra Modi should be removed from the post of Prime Minister. The country cannot afford to have him as the PM for a third term.”

Stalin also accused the RSS and BJP of attempting to convert India into an autocratic state.

Claiming that the Prime Minister and his Cabinet colleagues never responded to his charge that the Centre did not release a single rupee for flood relief works in the state, the Chief Minister said, “This made it clear that the Central government is against the interests of Tamil Nadu.”

CM Stalin also claimed that there is an apprehension among the people that if the BJP gets another chance to rule the country, it will redraw the boundaries of the states and turn India into a unitary state where the Central government will be the supreme authority.

“It is important that the BJP is not voted to power in the interests of Tamil Nadu and to safeguard the rights of the states,” he said.

The Chief Minister also called AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s decision to go solo in the elections a drama scripted by the BJP, adding that the AIADMK will support the BJP after the elections if the need arises.

The 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry will go to the polls on April 19. The results will be out on June 4.