Stalin dials Ponmudy; assures DMK’s backing to take on BJP’s “political vendetta”

Stalin, president of the ruling DMK, spoke to Ponmudy over the phone and sought details of the ED probe, an official release here said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th July 2023 12:17 pm IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI)

Chennai: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday spoke to his cabinet colleague K Ponmudy, being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and assured him the ruling party’s total support in countering the BJP’s “political vendetta.”

BookMyMBBS

The ED had on Monday conducted searches at the premises of Ponmudy, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister and his MP son Gautham Sigamani in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining, and had held enquiries with the duo till the small hours of today.

Stalin, president of the ruling DMK, spoke to Ponmudy over the phone and sought details of the ED probe, an official release here said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
ED raids against TN Minister to divert attention: Stalin

He asked Ponmudy to face it bravely and legally.

“The chief minister told Ponmudy the party (DMK) will support (him) morally, politically and legally to oppose and break the political vendetta of the Union BJP government,” it added.

Stalin is in Bengaluru to attend the meeting of opposition parties.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th July 2023 12:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button