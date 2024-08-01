Stalin hails SC ruling on internal quota for Scheduled Castes and Tribes

Chennai: The Supreme Court’s ruling that says states are empowered to make sub-classifications of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to grant quotas inside the reserved category is a recognition of the DMK’s Dravidian model and its efforts to ensure social justice for oppressed sections of society, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

Hailing the apex court verdict, he said it was heartening that the bench upheld the internal reservation granted to the Arunthathiyar community, as laid down in an Act passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

“Today’s Supreme Court judgment is another recognition of our #DravidianModel journey to establish #SocialJustice for the social liberation of the oppressed people,” Stalin said in a post on social media platform X.

A formal committee was established and, based on the data collected through it, late Chief Minister and DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi had set apart three per cent internal reservation for the Arunthathiyar community, he said.

“I introduced a bill (in this direction) in the state assembly and it was passed,” the CM, who is also the president of the DMK, said in the post.

“It is heartening that the seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court has upheld the Act,” he further said, referring to today’s ruling.