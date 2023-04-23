Stalin to visit Japan, Singapore, and UK to attract investments

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin (File Photo)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be visiting Japan, Singapore, and the UK on a week-long tour after May 20, to attract investments as a prelude to the Global Investors Summit planned the state on January 10-11 next year.

Stalin had earlier visited the middle eastern countries for attracting investments.

According to information, the Chief Minister will be meeting entrepreneurs and government officials in his one-week tour of the three countries.

The Tamil Nadu government will be making an official announcement after the next cabinet meeting scheduled for May 2.

