Stalin urges Centre to rollback cooking gas price hike

Centre must rollback the hike immediately, without waiting for elections somewhere in the country, the chief minister urged in a social media post.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has hit out at the BJP-led Centre as “sadist” over the increase in the price of domestic cooking gas and demanded the union government to immediately roll back the hike without waiting for polls.

Stalin cited a Tamil saying, the gist of which is, ‘even if someone did not help, they should not cause trouble’ and added that this is applicable perfectly to the “sadist BJP” government at the Centre. The increase rubbed salt to the wound and it has become a practice for the BJP to effect steep increase and to enact a drama by reducing a small portion of it before elections.

The Centre must rollback the hike immediately, without waiting for elections somewhere in the country, the chief minister urged in a social media post.

The domestic cooking gas LPG price was hiked on April 7, 2025 by a steep Rs 50 per cylinder across India and CNG by Re 1 per kg, while the government raised taxes on petrol and diesel to shore up its revenues.

