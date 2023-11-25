Stampede at Kerala university: 4 students killed, 60 injured 

Kerala: Four students died and sixty others sustained injuries Kerala’s Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), stampede during a technological festival on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred in an open-air auditorium within the university campus during a musical event, attended by hundreds of students from various colleges.

Police officials arrive at CUSAT University in Kochi where four students died and several were injured in a stampede. The accident took place during a music concert that was held in the open-air auditorium on the campus, as per Health Minister Veena George

The Kerala Health Minister, Veena George, verified the demise of the four students, stating that they were pronounced dead upon arrival at the government medical college and hospital in Kalamassery, near Kochi. According to PTI two were boys and two girls.

Cochin University incident: Two boys and two girls were brought dead upon arrival at Kalamassery Medical College, say Kerala officials. Over 60 injured in Kerala's Cochin University stampede incident.

As per police reports, the incident was triggered when a sudden rain hit and hundreds of students in the audience sought shelter within the auditorium. Rush led to a catastrophic stampede. The situation got worse when students slipped on the auditorium’s steps, leading to others inadvertently stepping on them, culminating in the tragic event.

Municipal Councilor Pramod says, "Exit and entrance through the same gate led to the stampede. Students were trying to enter through the same gate. Students who were entering through the steep steps fell down first and the huge crowd at the gate stomped them again and again."

“Exit and entrance through the same gate led to the stampede. Students were trying to enter through the same gate. Students who were entering through the steep steps fell down first and the huge crowd at the gate stomped them again and again,” Municipal Councilor Pramod told media.

Further details into the incident are awaited.