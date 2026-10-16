Stand with Pakistan, says Rajasthan BJP chief, then backtracks

New Delhi: India would stand with Pakistan if a war broke out between the two neighbours and the US, said Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore, sparking a controversy, prompting him to issue a clarification on Friday, October 16.

Rathore made the statement at an event in Jaipur on Thursday, October 15, by way of explaining India-Pakistan relations as neighbours.

“When it comes to India…If a war breaks out between the US and Pakistan today, we will stand with Pakistan because it is our neighbour…But when it comes to an issue between us, we stand with our India. Right? That is what we need to understand,” he said.

The Congress was quick to react. Sharing a clip of Rathore’s speech, party spokesperson Shama Mohamed said in an X post, “The BJP’s love for the terrorist nation Pakistan, which kills our soldiers and our people, has come on display once again. Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore says he is with Pakistan if the US and Pakistan go to war. Let us know what action is being taken against this anti-national.”

The BJP’s love for the terrorist nation Pakistan, which kills our soldiers and our people, has come on display once again.



Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore says he is with Pakistan if the US and Pakistan go to war. Are @narendramodi and @AmitShah also with Pakistan? If not,… pic.twitter.com/3DEljuPD9D — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) October 15, 2026

AAP also slammed Rathore over the statement. Taking to X, it wrote, “Statement by BJP’s Rajasthan State President Madan Rathore: If a war breaks out between America and Pakistan, we stand with Pakistan! When the public asks questions, they’re Pakistani; when youth raise their voices, they’re terrorists! But when a BJP leader talks about standing with Pakistan, where does Modi’s nationalism disappear to? Is the BJP, which talks about standing with Pakistan, a traitor or not, Mr. Modi?” it said.

Rathore defends himself

Meanwhile, Rathore defended himself and said his statement had been distorted and taken out of context. In a post on X, the state unit shared his reaction:

He said, “I had said it in the context of a cricket match. If there is a match between India and Pakistan and we lose, anyone bursting crackers then would be anti-national. However, when it comes to Pakistan and the US, then it is another matter. If someone chooses to twist this and present a 7-second clip like this, it shows their ill intentions.”

“Twisting my statement like this is an injustice to me,” he said.