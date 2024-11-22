Star Indian cricketer’s wife finds work in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, famous for his bowling and cheerful nature, often makes headlines. Now, his wife, Dhanashree Verma, is in the spotlight as she prepares for her debut in Telugu cinema. She will be seen in the romantic drama ‘Akasham Dati Vastava’, produced by Dil Raju.

The movie stars choreographer Yash in the lead role, with Malayalam actress Karthika Muralidharan also playing an important part. Dhanashree will appear in a key role, and her dancing skills make her a perfect fit for this dance-based film. She has already shot some scenes in Mumbai and will continue filming in Hyderabad.

Dhanashree started her career as a dentist but later followed her passion for dance. She became famous on YouTube and Instagram with her energetic dance videos and even worked with Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She also runs her own dance academy.

Dhanashree and Chahal’s love story began during the COVID-19 lockdown. Their friendship turned into love, and the couple got married in 2020.

“Akasham Dati Vastava,” directed by newcomer Sasi Kumar Muthuluri, focuses on dance and romance. Fans are excited to see Dhanashree’s big-screen debut, and the film is expected to release early next year.