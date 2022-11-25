Star-studded premiere night of horror comedy film ‘Bhediya’

Makers of the horror comedy film ‘Bhediya’ hoisted a grand star-studded premiere of their film in Mumbai on Thursday night. Many Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Janhvi Kapoor among others attended the event in stylish outfits. Check out their looks.

Source: ANI Photos

Kriti flaunted a lady boss vibe at the premiere as she opted for a brown checked oversized coat over a matching waistcoat and shorts.

Source: ANI Photos

‘Bhediya’ lead actor Kriti Sanon arrived at the premiere along with her parents and her sister Nupur Sanon.

Source: ANI Photos

Actor Varun Dhawan looked uber-cool in an all-black look. The ‘Judwaa 2’ actor donned a black shirt paired with matching black pants.

Source: ANI Photos

Director and producer Karan Johar donned a black oversized hoodie paired with matching track pants.

Source: ANI Photos

Actor Avneet Kaur looked amazing in a black and white one-piece dress. She is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s production ‘Tiku weds Sheru’.

Source: ANI Photos

Janhvi Kapoor looked drop-dead gorgeous as she opted for a black and beige stripped deep neck body con dress. She kept her hair open and was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the paps.

Source: ANI Photos

The ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ actor Maniesh Paul donned a black and white hoodie and was seen interacting with the paps.

Source: ANI Photos

Actor Rajkummar Rao opted for a plain white shirt paired with blue jeans. He accessorized his look with big brown shades.

Source: ANI Photos

Actor Yami Gautam was seen flaunting her adorable smile in a sleeveless black top. She kept her hair open and makeup heavy.