Starc’s 5-wicket haul propels Delhi Capitals to dominant win over SRH

Visakhapatnam: Mitchell Starc’s five-wicket haul powered Delhi Capitals to a commanding seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, marking their second successive IPL victory here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, SRH stumbled to 163 in 18.4 overs despite unheralded Aniket Verma’s brilliant 74 off 41 balls and Heinrich Klaasen’s 32 off 19. Kuldeep Yadav took 3 for 22.

The Aussie left-arm quick cleaned up the tail, taking two wickets in three balls in the 19th over.

In reply, the Axar Patel-led DC chased down the target in just 16 overs, thanks to a blistering start by Faf du Plessis (50 off 27) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (38 off 32).

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 163 in 18.4 overs (Aniket Verma 74, Heinrich Klaasen 32; Mitchell Starc 5/35, Kuldeep Yadav 3/22) lost to Delhi Capitals 166/3; 16 overs (Faf du Plessis 50, Jake Fraser-McGurk 38; Zeeshan Ansari 3/42) by seven wickets.