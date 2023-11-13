Starry Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad: Allu Arjun to Jr NTR

Hyderabad: Diwali, the festival of lights, brought joy and excitement across the country, and Tollywood celebrities joined in the festivities with equal enthusiasm. From Jr NTR to Allu Arjun, the stars embraced the spirit of Diwali in unique ways, sharing glimpses of their celebrations.

Social media buzzed with pictures and videos capturing the festive moments of the Tollywood celebrities, giving fans a peek into their Diwali celebrations. Let’s have a look at how these stars celebrated Diwali at their homes in Hyderabad.

Tollywood Actors Diwali Photos, Videos

Jr NTR, known for his charismatic presence, lit up the festival with his family, creating a warm and joyous atmosphere. He took to Instagram to share a cute family photo.

Allu Arjun, the stylish icon of Tollywood, added his unique flair to the celebrations, spreading the Diwali cheer. He even greeted his fans outside his home in Hyderabad.

Vijay Deverakonda celebrated the day with his parents, brother and his pet dog. Was Rashmika present too?

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s first Diwali as a married couple.

On Saturday, Ram Charan and Upasana hosted a lavish Diwali bash at their residence in Hyderabad. They invited the who’s who of the Telugu film industry for the party.