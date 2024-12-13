Stars begin arriving at Allu Arjun’s home in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been sent to 14-day judicial remand by the Nampally Court in connection with the tragic stampede at the premiere event of his much-anticipated film, Pushpa 2, held in Hyderabad on December 4. The unfortunate incident claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman and left her son critically injured.

As per the court’s orders, Allu Arjun will be lodged in Chanchalguda Jail while his legal team works towards securing bail at the High Court.

The court’s decision comes as a big blow to the actor, who has maintained a spotless reputation in the industry.

Tollywood Stands by Allu Arjun

In the wake of this shocking development, several Tollywood stars and members of the Mega family are coming to support Allu Arjun and his family during this tough time.

Megastar Chiranjeevi reportedly immediately cancelled his movie shoot upon hearing the news and, along with his wife Surekha, visited Allu Arjun’s residence in Jubilee Hills. He is expected to meet the actor soon to offer his support.

Ram Charan, Allu Arjun’s close cousin, is also expected to visit the residence shortly.

Actor Naga Babu was among the first from the family to arrive at Allu Arjun’s home to console the family.

This incident has sent shockwaves among Allu Arjun’s massive fanbase, with fans trending hashtags like #WeStandWithAlluArjun to show their solidarity.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more developments on this high-profile case.