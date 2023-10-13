State Cyber Security Bureau set up in Telangana

Hyderabad: The state government established the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) headquarters in the city to combat cybercrimes and ramp up cybersecurity. Subsequently, the TSCSB initiated a mass investigation against cyber offenders across the state.

As part of the drive, the TSCSB initiated an investigation into the 143 part-time, investment fraud cases registered in the state over the last six months, and the team successfully arrested 19 cyber offenders so far.

The cyber team seized 26 cell phones, a laptop, 45 debit cards, 9 passbooks, a POS machine, and 11 chequebooks from the possession of the accused.

Under the direction of TSCSB director M Stephen Raveendra, 14 special teams of investigators from Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Karimnagar, Warangal, Siddipet, and Jagtial acquired technical information in all the cases involving the fraudsters.

The teams visited eight additional states as part of the investigation including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh. “Our teams arrested 19 offenders connected to the 143 cases of Telangana and 726 reported cybercrime incidents in other states,” stated the director of the TSCSB.