State govt appoints senior IAS officers as in-charge VCs of state universities

Hyderabad: The state government has appointed senior IAS officers as in-charge vice-chancellors in ten state-run universities.

MA&UD principal secretary Dana Kishore has been appointed as the in-charge vice chancellor of Osmania University. Commissioner of women, child and disabled welfare department Vakati Karuna has been made the vice chancellor of Kakatiya University.

Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi is the vice chancellor for Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, secretary to the government Sandeep Sultania for Telangana University, and principal secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar for Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University.

Similarly, principal secretary Naveen Mittal has been appointed as the vice chancellor for Mahatma Gandhi University, secretary to Governor Surendra Mohan for Satavahana University, Nadeem Ahmed is vice chancellor for Palamuru University and special chief secretary for IT, electronics and communications Jayesh Ranjan for Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Finance University.