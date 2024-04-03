Telangana govt appoints special officers to monitor drinking water supply

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, April 3, appointed 10 special officers to monitor the supply of drinking water across Telangana, keeping in mind the intensity of the ongoing summer.

The development follows the review meeting held by chief minister A Revanth Reddy on March 30 with regards to water supply across the state.

“The Special Officers appointed should visit the districts immediately to coordinate with the district collectors and State Level Departments and monitor the drinking water situation till the end of July 2024. They should ensure adequate supply of drinking water to all rural and urban households every day,” the Government Order (G.O.) released by chief secretary A Santhi Kumari read.

“The Special Officers are further directed not to apply for leave during this period and focus on the work related to the drinking water situation in the districts,” it further said.

To prevent a drinking water crisis, Revanth Reddy directed officials to utilize local water resources in May and June, prepare village-wise action plans, appoint special officers at the district level, and ensure timely delivery of water tankers to consumers within 12 hours.

He instructed the district collectors to prepare an action plan in advance to prevent people from facing drinking water crises in the summer.

“Water tanks will be made available to overcome drinking water shortage in all Municipalities and Municipal Corporations,” the chief minister had said.

The chief minister instructed officials to ensure water tankers reach consumers within 12 hours without delays and to increase the number of tankers for water supply.