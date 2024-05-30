State govt defers release of new Telangana state emblem

Hyderabad: The state government has decided to take some more time before deciding upon the final design of the Telangana’s new official state emblem after holding further consultations with the ministers, MLAs, MLCs among others. Minor changes to Telangana Thhalli are also being set aside for later.

The state government wanted to have a state emblem that would reflect the way of people’s life, the spirit of Telangana movement, democracy and the sacrifices of the martyrs. Keeping this in mind, experts like artist Rudra Rajesham have been assigned this task. Rudra suggested having the martyr’s memorial (sthupa), the Ashokan emblem with the three lions, and also pictures to depict the agriculture-based life in Telangana.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been insisting on removing all the ‘traces of monarchy’ from the state emblem. As a result, Charminar and the Kakatiyan Thoranam ‘arch’ have been removed, sparking protests by BRS leaders including the party working president KT Rama Rao.

The authorities received nearly 200 suggestions and objections on the change of the state emblem and the contents of the new emblem.

On the other hand, a picture claimed to be the new state emblem has been going viral on social media. The reported emblem has the matryrs memorial under the Ashokan emblem, two twigs with leaves rising from the martyrs memorial, with the Government of Telangana written in four languages including Hindi, Telugu and Urdu. It wasn’t known whether or not the picture was the final design before approval.

For the time being, the State government has decided to go ahead with only the state anthem “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” which was written by famous poet Ande Sri. While the music is being composed by noted music director MM Keeravani. There are going to be two versions of the song.

While the original song which is 13.5 minutes long has already been composed, a shorter version of the song in 2.5 minutes would be played when important foreign or Indian dignitaries arrive in the state for particular events and occasions. Ande Sri has truncated the original song and ensured the key aspects of the song were preserved.

The original song will be released on June 2, during the celebrations for Telangana Formation Day in Hyderabad.