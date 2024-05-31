State govt makes elaborate preparation to celebrate Telangana Formation Day

Hyderabad: State government has planned to hold the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day in a grand manner. Several cultural events will be held throughout the day on June 2.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be paying floral tributes to Telangana martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the cause of Telangana state, at the Martyrs Memorial at Gun park at 9:30 am. Thereafter, the chief minister will proceed to the Secunderabad Parade Grounds at 10 am to unfurl the national flag. He will also receive the guard of honour from the state police force. He is also going to unveil the state anthem on the occasion.

As part of the celebrations, CM Revanth and Sonia Gandhi will be addressing a gathering, which will be followed by the presentation of awards to the best performing police officers and contingents.

In the evening, the celebrations will resume on a colourful note at the Tank Bund. Handloom, special product stalls, and food courts with Telangana cuisine will be opened at the venue.

The chief minister will arrive at Tank Bund at 6.30 pm and visit the stalls. He will inaugurate a cultural carnival that would showcase Telangana’s culture and different art forms. About 700 artists will participate in the cultural events. A special programme of various cultural dance performances has also been organised at the Tank Bund.

After the show, a big flag-walk carrying the national flags will be held on the Tank Bund. Around 5,000 people are expected to participate in the walk. During the flag-walk, the full version of “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” state anthem will be played for 13.5 minutes. Revanth Reddy will felicitate Telangana poet Ande Sri who penned the song, and music director MM Keeravani, who composed the music for the song.

The celebrations will conclude at 8:50 pm with a huge display of fireworks for 10 minutes on the skyline of Hussain Sagar.