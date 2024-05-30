‘Jaya Jaya He Telangana’ to be state’s official song

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that ‘Jaya Jaya He Telangana’ will be made the state’s official song. Two versions of Telangana song with one being 2.30 minutes and the other being 13.30 minutes have been approved. The new Telangana emblem and Telangana Talli statue will also be approved in the Assembly, he stated. However, designs are still under discussion and nothing has been been finalized yet.

The Congress government will also celebrate Telangana formation day on June 2 in a grand way to make 10 years since the state came into existence. The state song will be released during the celebrations. Revanth Reddy said that the approved song depicts the struggle for Telangana’s statehood. The song ‘Jaya Jaya He Telangana’ was chosen with the acceptance of all stakeholders so that the future generation will remember the sacrifices of martyrs, said Revanth Reddy.

Noted Telangana poet and writer Andesri declared that the song, written 20 year ago, has been accepted without any changes. Oscar Award winner MM Keeravani composed the music for it. After the Congress came to power last year by defeating the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), it changed the the abbreviation for vehicles from TS to TG. The Congress claimed that TS was chosen to be similar to TRS (before it became BRS) for political reasons.

Along with vehicle registration numbers, all Telangana government institutions are already using TG in the place of TS as well.

Revanth Reddy said that a final decision has also not been taken regarding the Telangana Talli statue and the artists are busy designing the statue. The government will take a final decision on the Telangana emblem and Telangana Talli statue only after discussion in the Assembly without giving any scope to “misconceptions and false propaganda”.

The BRS has alleged that the Congress plans to remove the Charminar and Kakatiya Toranam (arch) from the existing emblem in a bid to erase the previous government’s work. BRS working president and ex-IT minister visited the Charminar on Thursday said that his party will not allow both symbols to be removed. The BRS for the first time in the state’s history since its formation will not be in power. The Congress came to power by winning 64 out of 119 Assembly seats in the 2023 December state polls.