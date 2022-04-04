State govt to tackle flood problem through SNDP works: Talasani

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday said that the state government will work on the 50-year-old flood problem that has been plaguing the city under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works. He said that the government will not hesitate to spend any amount of funds for a permanent solution.

The minister inspected the Datta Nagar nala in Himayathnagar of the Khairatabad constituency. During the inspection, he stated that many canals in the city are being encroached upon and illegal constructions are taking place every year during the monsoon season, causing floods in the vicinity of the canals and causing loss of life and property.

“Illegal structures and encroachments on the rivers will be completely removed. Chief Minister Shri Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao directed that a special unit (SNDP) for comprehensive development of canals, and this will be a permanent solution to this long standing problem,” he said, according to a press release from his office.

Talasani said that that funds were sanctioned for eight works in Secunderabad zone and six in Khairatabad zone. Rs 12 crore has been sanctioned for widening the bridge over the Nala at the Nalla Pochamma Temple and Heritage Complex at VST on Nagamaya Kunta in Mushirabad constituency, he added.

Rs 39 crore has been sanctioned for Nala development works under the SNDP program to address the flood problem in Padma Colony under Amber Peta constituency, with which 902 meters of Nala development works will be undertaken.

Similarly, Rs 22 crore has been sanctioned for construction of storm water line from Mohin Pond to Akash Nagar, Chennareddy Nagar, Police Lines to Moosi River and work has also started in some of these places, the minister stated.

He also assured locals that the work would be completed within a year, and added that development work on the canals would be undertaken in all areas where there was a problem of flooding. Talasani also urged people to cooperate with the authorities for development works.