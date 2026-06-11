State rank holder Abhijna Bhat passes away after illness

Sullia: Abhijna Bhat, a talented student who had recently secured the fourth rank in Karnataka in the Second PUC examinations by scoring 596 out of 600 marks, passed away on Wednesday following illness. She was 19 years old.

Her untimely demise has left family members, friends, teachers and the local community in deep shock and grief. The young achiever’s death comes just weeks after she was widely celebrated for her outstanding academic performance.

Abhijna was the elder daughter of Dr. Ravishankar, a well-known ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist in Sullia. According to family sources, she had been undergoing treatment for an illness for the past few days. As her condition reportedly worsened, she was admitted to a private hospital in Sullia. Despite medical efforts, she passed away on June 10.

Abhijna had recently emerged as one of Karnataka’s top-performing students in the Second PUC examinations. She initially scored 595 marks out of 600 and was ranked among the state’s top achievers. Following the revaluation of her Hindi paper, she received one additional mark, taking her total score to 596 and securing the fourth rank in the state.

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A student of the Science stream (PCMB) at Nehru Memorial PU College in Sullia, Abhijna was known for her dedication, discipline and academic excellence. She secured a perfect score of 100 out of 100 in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology, while scoring 99 marks in Hindi after revaluation.

Her remarkable achievement had brought pride not only to her family but also to her college, teachers and the people of Sullia taluk. She had secured the first rank in Sullia taluk and the fourth rank at the state level in the Science stream, earning widespread appreciation from educators and well-wishers.

Apart from her exceptional performance in the board examinations, Abhijna had also performed well in competitive examinations. She scored 94.29 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, reflecting her strong academic capabilities and future potential.

Teachers who knew her described her as a hardworking, disciplined and humble student who consistently excelled in academics. Her dedication and commitment to studies had made her a role model for many fellow students.

The news of her passing has triggered an outpouring of condolences from various sections of society. Residents of Sullia expressed sorrow that a young student who had recently brought laurels to the region through her academic achievements had passed away at such an early age.

Many people remembered her as a bright and promising student with a future full of possibilities. Her death has cast a pall of gloom over the educational community in the region, with teachers, classmates and well-wishers mourning the loss of a young talent whose life was cut tragically short.

Abhijna Bhat’s exceptional academic achievements and dedication to learning will be remembered by her college, teachers and the people of Dakshina Kannada, who had celebrated her success only recently and are now grieving her untimely demise.