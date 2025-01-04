State revenue not enough to meet requirements: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Revealing that the state is running short on revenue and is in dire need to funds, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, December 4, said his government has been getting Rs 18,500 crore revenue every month instead of the required Rs 30,000 crore. He added that the generated revenue is not enough to meet the requirements.

The Telangana chief minister said that the least Rs 22500 crores are need for “minimum needs” and that the state Government is earning Rs 4000 crore lesser than the minimum requirement of money. “The entire administrative system has been corrupted for the last 10 years. My government tried to restore the administrative system soon after coming to power,” he claimed, in reference to the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

He added that it will take some time to address the economic challenges and that the Telangana government will seek suggestions from the employees to spend the state’s revenues transparently. Revanth Reddy also said that revenue should be increased by another Rs. 4000 crores every month, and that steps will be taken to ensure that welfare schemes reach the “real” beneficiaries.

“This government is ours. It is in the employees hands whether to increase the revenues or distribute the money. Government is ready to address the problems, if any, facing the employees. No need to hold protests. Problems can be solved only through discussions. Some people are instigating protests for political reasons,” said the Telangana chief minister in reference to state employees holding protests in recent times.

He added that the state government also wants to regularize outsourcing and contract employees, but it is unable to due to the ongoing issue. “The employees’ cooperation is required to increase government revenue. We will solve the employees’ problems soon . The government will not take any harsh decisions which creates trouble and suffer by the employees,” said Revanth Reddy.