Statue of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam in Hyderabad

The renowned singer died in 2020 following a COVID-19 infection and other health issues.

Published: 27th November 2025 8:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to install a statue of the legendary singer, the late SP Balasubrahmanyam, in the premises of Ravindra Bharati, a popular cultural centre here.

State Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Thursday visited Ravindra Bharati along with senior actor and Balasubrahmanyam’s brother-in-law, Subhalekha Sudhakar, to take a look at the arrangements for statue installation, official sources said.

Krishna Rao said in a post on ‘X’ that he made several suggestions to the officials.

Born as Sripati Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, the renowned singer died in 2020 following a COVID-19 infection and other health issues.

