‘Stay away from drugs,’ senior Hyderabad cops advice to students

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate along with the security council conducted an awareness programme on drug abuse and prevention.

The event, Anti-Drug Abuse Conference-2024, was conducted here at the BITS Pilani campus on Saturday.

#AntiDrugSummit at @bitshyd, Hyd and Sri.Sandeep Shandilya IPS,( Director #TSNAB) has shared valuable information on #DrugAbuse & Illicit trafficking and requested every individual Kindly inform information related Drugs on 8712671111.@RachakondaCop #TelanganaAntiNarcoticsBureau pic.twitter.com/p3BwN1BH5D — Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (@TS_NAB) February 10, 2024

Speaking on the occasion, the director of Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB), Sandeep Shandilya explained the dangers of drug abuse and its impact on family as well as society.

He pointed out how drugs have ruined intelligent, smart minds who after consuming banned psychotropic substances affected their career and studies.

“The state government is committed to eradicating all forms of drug abuse. The police inspected nearly 90 pubs before the New Year events to prevent any untoward incidents during the celebrations in the city,” he said.

Speaking on similar lines, Rachakonda commissioner of police G Sudheer Babu said that the city police is taking concrete steps to dismantle the nefarious drug chain.

“Drugs are bad. Students should stay away from it and maintain a healthy life. We are organising many awareness programmes in schools and colleges,” he said.

According to senior officials, the Rachakonda police registered a total of 12 PD cases since the beginning of 2024 and seized drugs and prohibited psychotropic substances worth around Rs 5 crore.