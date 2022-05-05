Steep rise in illegal water connections in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Wednesday said a steep rise in temperatures has also witnessed increase illegal water connections across the city.

In the past two months, there have been 13 arrests over illegal water connections. There were four cases in Qutubullapur GHMC limits and Shahpurnagar.

“Our estimate is that over 60% to 80% of property owners in GHMC and its peripheral circles are involved in the offence. In the last two years, a total of 1,756 criminal cases have been registered against those with illegal water connections,” HMWS&SB chief vigilance officer (CVO), M Ravi Chandan Reddy, was quoted as saying by The Times of India.