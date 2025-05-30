Step inside India’s richest actress Juhi Chawla’s luxurious home

Mumbai: Juhi Chawla is a famous Bollywood actress known for her charm and talent. She became Miss India and later won hearts with her movies. In 1995, she married Jay Mehta, a rich businessman who owns the Mehta Group and is also the co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Jay Mehta comes from a powerful business family. His grandfather built their company many years ago. Today, Jay and Juhi live a happy, quiet life with their two children—Jahnavi and Arjun. Even though they are very rich, they prefer to stay away from the spotlight.

A House Full of History in Porbandar

One of their most beautiful homes is in Porbandar, Gujarat. This house, called Hill Bungalow, was built in the 1920s by Jay’s grandfather. It is full of history and feels like a royal palace. The floors are made of Italian marble, and the house has furniture from Africa, chandeliers from Europe, and special glass from Japan.

The home surrounds a peaceful courtyard, and each room still has its old charm. There are six large bedrooms with sitting areas, prayer rooms, and places for guests.

Image Source: Architectural Digest

Designed with Love and Art

Jay Mehta worked with famous architect Channa Daswatte to improve the home. They added beautiful carpets, teak wood furniture, and unique art. One special area is the dining room, which has a painted ceiling that looks like a sky full of clouds.

Image Source: Architectural Digest

Outside, the garden is green and peaceful. There are trees, flowers, stone sculptures, and even a small fountain. Everything is calm and full of beauty.

Image Source: Architectural Digest

Their Mumbai Home

Besides Porbandar, Juhi and Jay also live in a luxurious apartment in Malabar Hill, Mumbai. This house has a stunning view of Marine Drive, a big terrace, and a mix of modern and traditional designs. It has Indian art, antique carpets, wooden chairs, and cozy sofas.