Step inside Irfan Pathan, Safa Baig’s lavish home: Pics, videos

Mumbai: Safa Baig and Irfan Pathan are one of the most adorable couples in the world of cricket. Irfan Pathan is a former Indian cricketer, known for his exceptional all-round skills, particularly his swing bowling. He played a significant role in various matches for the Indian cricket team and has a distinguished career that includes numerous accolades and memorable performances.

On the other hand, Safa Baig who hails from Hyderabad was born and brought up in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She is a former model known for her elegance and grace, often making appearances with Irfan at various events. Their marriage has been in the spotlight, with many fans and followers interested in their personal life.

In this write-up, let’s have a look inside the couple’s luxurious abode.

Irfan Pathan, Safa Baig’s Mumbai Home

Safa, who made her Instagram debut a few months ago, has been sharing glimpses of her and Irfan’s lavish home in Mumbai. Their abode, characterized by a serene white and grey theme, exudes tranquility and elegance.

The interior decor features sumptuous sea green sofas that add a pop of color, while exquisite chandeliers lend a royal touch to the space. French windows adorned with large curtains further enhance the luxurious ambiance, inviting plenty of natural light into the rooms.

One of the standout features of their home is the large and spacious balcony. Furnished with a comfortable seating area, it serves as the perfect spot to unwind during the evenings, offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Safa loves cooking and most of her Instagram posts are kitchen videos.

Safa and Irfan’s home is truly a testament to their refined taste and love for beautiful, peaceful living spaces.