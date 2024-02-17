Step inside Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding venue in Goa

Mumbai: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who confirmed their relationship in 2021, will tie the knot on February 21, 2024, in Goa with their close friends and family members. The Bollywood pair will have an environmentally friendly wedding.

The event, which will go on for three days, is planned to start on February 19, 2024. Many popular celebrities from Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood are likely to attend the occasion.

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Venue

Located in Arossim, ITC Grand Goa Resort & Spa is considered one of the most luxurious and expensive resorts in Goa. According to their official website, basic room prices start from Rs 22,400 plus taxes per night. Their luxury suite is available for Rs 86,000 plus taxes per night.

Inside Photos Of The Venue

The resort has 246 rooms and is designed with an Indo-Portuguese touch. It covers 45 acres of land by the beach where guests can see beautiful sights of the Arabian Sea.

Rakul and Jackky have reportedly chosen not to distribute physical invitations for their wedding. Additionally, they have opted against bursting any firecrackers as part of the celebrations.

Speaking about the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh will be starring alongside Kamal Hasaan in Indian 2. On the other hand, Jackky Bhagnani’s upcoming movie is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.