Step inside Shahid Kapoor’s Rs 56cr new home, in pics

Mumbai: Known for his exceptional onscreen appearance, Shahid Kapoor has impressed the Bollywood fans by bringing life to the characters he plays. The actor, who has established himself in the industry, made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2003 in a romantic comedy Ishq Vishk. Fans went crazy over his acting chops and his killer looks.

After a few flops like Fida and Dil Mange More, he went on to feature in many commercially successful movies including — Vivaah, Jab We Met, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat and Kabir Singh. It was although a bit controversial but it definitely left a mark on people who praised the actor for his acting ability.

On the personal front, Shahid Kapoor got married to Mira Rajput in July 2015 and ever since have been giving us some serious couple goals. The power-couple currently reside in a seaside home in Juhu, Mumbai. And now, Shahid and Meera are all set to move into their new home soon.

Shahid Kapoor has bought himself a swanky duplex located near Bandra-Worli sea link that costs a staggering Rs 56.6 crore. The duplex occupies most of the 42nd and 43rd floors of Three Sixty West of Mumbai.

On Thursday, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s interior designer Annkur Khosla took to social media to give a quick glimpse of the celebrity couple’s new abode. While sharing a short clip, the designer captioned the video as ‘chasing shadows and targets’.

Image Source: Instagram Image Source: Instagram

The clip also gives a peek of the gorgeous view of the city that the home offers. It seems that the construction of the new home is almost close to completion. Check out more glimpses below.

Image Source: Instagram Image Source: Instagram

Image Source: Instagram

Image Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is awaiting the release of his sports drama Jersey. The movie is the Hindi remake of Tollywood film which starred Nani in the lead role. Director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original, has also directed the remake. Jersey which stars Mrunal Thakur in the female lead, is expected to hit the theatres soon.