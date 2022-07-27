Steps taken to ensure free service to poor at private hospitals: Telangana to HC

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Tuesday informed the high court that steps have been taken to ensure that free medical services are provided at Apollo and the Basava Taraka Rama Rao Memorial Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad.

Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad also cited the GO issued by the Secretary, Medical and Health, Telangana Government that mentioned that Apollo Hospitals and Basava Taraka Rama Rao Cancer Hospital will provide 15 percent and 25 percent of their beds respectively to the poor.

The GO also mentioned that apart from beds, the hospitals will provide all medical needs and outpatient counters at the hospitals.

A bench that was hearing a PIL filed by a resident of Hyderabad Omim Maneckshaw Debara was informed that the treatment provided by these hospitals would be linked to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

In the PIL, Debara said that the government allotted lands at the prime locations in the city to corporate hospitals at cheaper rates after they promised to provide free medical facilities to poor. Later, these hospitals fail to fulfill their promises.