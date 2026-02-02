Hyderabad: Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg has achieved one of the rarest milestones in American entertainment by completing the EGOT. He won his first-ever Grammy Award at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards for producing the documentary Music by John Williams. With this win, Spielberg now holds an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

The Grammy was awarded in the Best Music Film category and marks a historic moment in Spielberg’s long and celebrated career. At 79, he becomes the 22nd person to enter the exclusive EGOT club through competitive awards.

Spielberg’s Award Journey

Spielberg is a three-time Academy Award winner. He won Best Director for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan, and also won Best Picture for Schindler’s List. On television, he has won multiple Primetime Emmy Awards, most notably for Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

His Tony Award came in 2022 for producing the Broadway musical A Strange Loop. While Spielberg was listed under the “et al” producer credit, Variety confirmed that he did receive a Tony statuette, making the win official.

The EGOT is one of the most prestigious honors in entertainment, recognizing excellence across film, television, music, and theater. Spielberg now stands alongside legends such as Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis, Elton John, and John Legend.

A Tribute to John Williams

Music by John Williams is directed by Laurent Bouzereau and chronicles the life and legacy of iconic composer John Williams, who is 93 years old. The documentary explores Williams’ creative journey and his immense influence on cinema through decades of unforgettable music.

The film features interviews with major collaborators such as George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Lawrence Kasdan, and fellow composers including Alan Silvestri and Thomas Newman. Spielberg has worked with Williams on nearly 30 films, including classics like Jaws, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, and Saving Private Ryan.

Reacting to the Grammy win, Spielberg said the recognition was deeply meaningful and praised John Williams’ immeasurable influence on music and culture. With this achievement, Steven Spielberg further cements his place as one of the most influential storytellers in entertainment history.