Stone mining protest: Seer sets himself afire in Bharatpur’s Deeg

Jaipur: A seer set himself afire amid a protest over illegal stone mining in Bharatpur’s Deeg on Wednesday, a day after another seer climbed atop a mobile tower demanding a ban on it.

The seer who had climbed atop the mobile tower came down after the incident and peace talks are going on, police said.

“A sadhu, Vijay Das, who was standing away from the protest site all of sudden set himself afire today. A police team rushed to him with blankets to douse the fire. The sadhu was rushed to Bharatpur where he is being treated,” Khoh SHO Vinod Kumar said.

He said the seer’s condition is stable.

On Tuesday, a high-voltage drama was witnessed in Bharatpur’s Deeg where seer Narayan Das climbed atop the mobile tower demanding a ban on stone mining.

The SHO said Narayan Das along with some other seers had been holding a protest for the past a few days demanding the ban.