Stone pelting at Gajwel mosque; Police deny right-wing involvement

Hyderabad: New reports of stone pelting a mosque have emerged from the Gajwel town in Siddipet district which has been reeling under communal tension since Monday evening.

On Tuesday, a large number of people took to the streets raising slogans of Jai Shree Ram.

Gajwel today the unity of Hindu brothers.. #Gajwel pic.twitter.com/yiU5bNRLMZ — 𝐒𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐮𝐝 (@Sagar4BJP) July 4, 2023

Meanwhile, a video emerged on social media platforms where a group of people are seen pelting stones at a mosque in Gajwel. The gates of the mosque remain closed throughout the mayhem.

Siasat.com spoke to the Siddipet Commissioner of Police N Shwetha who denied the involvement of right-wing organisations behind the incident.

“Stone pelting was carried out by a group of people. Police have identified five persons behind the incident and we will soon take them into custody,” the senior police officer replied.

Tensions soar high in Gajwel after a Muslim man was allegedly thrashed and paraded by right-wing organizations on Monday night for relieving himself near a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, angering Hindu locals nearby.

A bandh call was given out by right-wing organisations over the incident on Tuesday demanding stringent action.

Though he was handed over to the police, news spread like wildfire creating tensions between the two communities, leading to clashes.

After the incident, police officials increased patrolling and beefed up security. Meanwhile, shops and commercial establishments were shut down in certain parts of Gajwel.