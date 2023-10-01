Stone pelting in Karnataka city during Eid Milad procession

Shivamogga: Tension prevailed in the city of Shivamogga in Karnataka on Sunday after a stone pelting incident took place during the Eid Milad procession in the city.

Following the stone pelting incident, the authorities have imposed prohibitory orders in some parts of the city under IPC Section 144.

The stone pelting incident occurred in Ragigudda area near Shantinagar in the city, however, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) rushed to the spot and quelled the mob.

The police resorted to mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

the police said that they also rescued seven persons, who were stuck between the stone pelters and security personnel.

The controversy started after the members of Muslim community questioned the police for erasing the objectionable writing on cutout of Tippu Sultan.

The SP Mithun Kumar held talks with the community leaders and was convinced about the objectionable writing on the cutout of Tipu Sultan.

Shivamogga is a communally sensitive city and the Police Department has been on high alert since last 15 days in backdrop of Ganesh festival and Eid Milad.

At least 12 platoons of District Armed Reserve (DAR), 2 platoon of Rapid Action Force (RAF), 2 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 2,500 police are deputed across the city to thaw any untoward incident.

The murder of Bajrang Dal activist — Harsha — which made national news had taken place in Shivamogga city in February 2022. The city had also witnessed a series of stabbing incidents over the erection of banners and posters of BJP’s freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.