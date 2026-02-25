‘Stop Hindutva politics, focus on funds’: Cong MP to Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Tuesday, February 24, lashed out at Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, accusing him of indulging in “Hindutva politics” to polarise voters instead of working towards securing Central funds for Telangana’s development.

Addressing the media, Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that “attempts to incite religious sentiments in the name of Hindutva had failed to yield political dividends for the BJP in the state.”

Referring to the recent municipal elections, he said the saffron party’s performance reflected public disapproval of its approach.

“Despite repeated efforts to stir religious tensions, the BJP could secure only one municipality and one municipal corporation out of seven corporations and 116 municipalities that went to the polls. The people of Telangana have seen through their politics,” he claimed.

The Congress leader further criticised Bandi Sanjay’s remarks against chief minister A Revanth Reddy, stating that the chief minister’s visits to New Delhi were aimed at obtaining approvals for key projects and ensuring the release of Central funds.

“Instead of making baseless allegations, they should recognise that the chief minister is meeting Union ministers to push for Telangana’s development agenda,” he said.

Reddy also takes swipe at BRS leaders

Kiran Kumar Reddy also took a swipe at BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao (KTR), accusing them of joining the BJP in targeting the Congress government.

He urged political opponents to refrain from personal attacks and focus on constructive issues concerning the state’s growth and welfare.