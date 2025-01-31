Stop playing politics over water issues: Kavitha to Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday, January 31, lashed out at Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government for “playing dirty politics” on water issues. She demanded that the government “stop playing politics” on water and to “tell the truth” to the people.

Kavitha, who heads the Telangana Jagruti organisation, held a round table meeting on ‘Neellu – Nijalu’ at the Somajiguda Press Club. Kavitha, along with intellectuals, retired engineers and public representatives, attended the meeting. Later, several resolutions were passed and an open letter was written to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, said a press release.

Stating that there is false propaganda on the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, she called the project a “wonderful project in the world”. The BRS MLC said that the Congress government failed to utilize the project and demanded the government to protect the interests of the state and “demonstrate statesmanship, apart from politics”.

She also demanded the government to remove retired IAS officer Adityanath Das, who worked in the Andhra cadre, from the post of Irrigation Advisor. Hailing BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) efforts to construct the projects in the state, Kavitha explained that 1.4 crore lakh acres of land came under irrigation during BRS ruling.

At the meeting, the organisation passed a resolution that the state government should write a letter to the Union Government urging to convene an apex council meeting to discuss on Bankacherla Project, proposed by the AP government “illegally”.

It also said that the Medigadda Barrage should be restored and Kaleshwaram Project Link-1 should be fully utilized and that funds not less than Rs 20000 crore should be allocated in forthcoming Budget and spend to complete all irrigation projects. The Telangana Jagruthi also said that the Nagarjuna Sagar Project should be completely brought under the control of the Telangana government.