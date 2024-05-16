Stop upgrading of e-office files: Naidu to Andhra Pradesh Guv

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and ex-Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister Chandrababu Naidu complained to Governor against upgrading e-office files of the state government, and sought an immediate halt to whole process.

Naidu on Thursday, May 16, asked the head of state Abdul Nazeer to “initiate measures” to immediately put an end to the process of upgrading the e-office of the Andhra Pradesh state government. The TDP chief claimed that the timing of the exercise is “fraught with possible mischief of deleting the important files and document” relating to decisions taken by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

In a letter addressed to the Andhra Pradesh Governor, Naidu said that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is planning to upgrade the existing e-office version “ostensibly” under the instructions of the Union Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology (MeitY) of the Government of India and the Network Interface Controller (NIC), New Delhi.

Naidu in his complaint stated that YSRCP government in Andhra is “violating” the regular practice of uploading government orders on its website,”particularly some GOs relating to major decisions”. “There is absolutely no transparency in the administration and cases are being foisted against those who are raising voice against the irregularities in the governance or opaque decisions,” stated Naidu.

The ex-Andhra chief minister suggested that the decision can be postponed till the new government is in its place. Naidu appealed to the Governor to direct the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary to defer the decision till the new government is formed.