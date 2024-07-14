Stray bullet shatters glass of apartment window in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A stray bullet shattered the glass window of an apartment in Narsingi on Saturday, July 13.

The bullet which pierced through the window and hit the wall of the 5th floor of the residential apartment.

According to local media reports, the residents of the apartment located in Hyderabad’s Manikonda, were away for a walk when the incident occurred on Saturday morning.

The sound of glass shattering, after the bullet entered the apartment though the bedroom window, startled the pet dog. The couple who lived in the apartment retured home to the pet barking continuously and found the shell of the bullet under their bed inside their apartment in Hyderabad.

The incident was immediately reported to the police and a case was filed and inspection was carried out.

The Hyderabad police suspect that the bullet may have pierced into the apartment from the neighbouring Telangana Police Academy which was conducting firing training since Friday.

Also Read Telangana: Woman donates 2 acre land for training of local athletes

Expressing concern over the incident, locals recalled that such incidents have occurred in the past as well. They suspect that the bullet must have fallen into the Hyderabad apartment from the Ibrahimbagh regiment.

Stray Bullet Shatters Fifth-Floor Window in Narsingi



Residents of Narsingi Bhairagiguda were startled when a stray bullet shattered a glass window on the fifth floor of an apartment building. The flat owner, relieved that no one was injured, recounted the frightening moment when… pic.twitter.com/xUsPJOR4E1 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) July 13, 2024

Several citizen on X have expressed concern and raised questions over permission for construction being awarded to builders for residential homes near firing ranges in Hyderabad and Telangana.

Out of curiosity, why the hell the apartments are constructed next to the military training camps and blame them for…



Ideally the question should be other way around why the apartments are constructed there? — ๒ђครкคг (@shivsun) July 13, 2024

#Narsingi How many are aware of one such apartment constructed 14 blocks(towers), quite adjacent to ‘military firing practice area’ near TSPA ORR Exit 18. Residents here have to live with heavy bullet firing sounds during day and night hours. 17.357315,78.371458 #Hyderabad — Hyderabad Telangana (@hyderabadpublic) July 13, 2024