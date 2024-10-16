Stray dog attacks six people in Telangana’s Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: A rabid stray dog attacked six people in Thorrur town, Mahabubabad district of Telangana.

According to reports, the injured received immediate rabies vaccinations and were transferred to Mahabubabad Area Hospital for further treatment, including haemoglobin injections.

The condition of those injured is reported to be stable as they continue to receive ongoing medical care.

Earlier, a 10-month-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in the Bodhan constituency of Nizamabad. The child had been left near a bus stand by his mother, and after a search operation, police found the remains of the infant, confirming yet another fatal stray dog attack in Telangana.

In another incident, nine people, including an elderly woman, were bitten by a rabid dog in Podumuru village, Mangapet mandal of Mulugu district.

Over 26K stray dog attack cases in 2023 across Hyderabad alone

Around 30,000 people are attacked by stray dogs every year in Hyderabad, Telangana, translating to 70 to 90 dog bite cases daily. Over the past decade, Hyderabad has reported over 3 lakh dog bite incidents. According to GHMC officials, there are between 4 to 6 lakh dogs in the city. In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported.

Stray dogs infected with rabies often display aggressive behaviour and suffer from deteriorating health, posing significant risks of fatal attacks. Over the past five years, from January 1, 2019, to April 17, 2024; 54 deaths due to rabies have been reported in Hyderabad, reported TOI.