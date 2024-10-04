Six-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Telangana’s Gadwal

Hyderabad: As the stray dog menace continues to rise, a six-year-old boy was attacked by a pack of dogs in Amarvai village, Gadwal district, on Friday, October 4, marking another stray dog attack in Telangana.

The boy, identified as Revanth, was playing outside his home when his mother asked him to buy a milk packet from a nearby shop. On his way, he was attacked by a pack of stray dogs, leaving him with serious injuries to his eyelids, hands, and head.

His mother and neighbours rushed to his aid, managing to scare the dogs away. Revanth was immediately taken to the government hospital in Kurnool for medical care.

This is just one of many stray dog attacks in Telangana. Earlier, a 10-month-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in the Bodhan constituency of Nizamabad. The child had been left near a bus stand by his mother, and after a search operation, police found the remains of the infant, confirming yet another fatal stray dog attack in Telangana.

In another incident, nine people, including an elderly woman, were bitten by a rabid dog in Podumuru village, Mangapet mandal of Mulugu district. Such incidents have sparked growing concern over the increasing number of stray dog attacks in Telangana.

Over 26K stray dog attack cases in 2023 across Hyderabad alone

Around 30,000 people are attacked by stray dogs every year in Hyderabad, Telangana, translating to 70 to 90 dog bite cases daily. Over the past decade, Hyderabad has reported over 3 lakh dog bite incidents. According to GHMC officials, there are between 4 to 6 lakh dogs in the city. In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported.

Stray dogs infected with rabies often display aggressive behaviour and suffer from deteriorating health, posing significant risks of fatal attacks. Over the past five years, from January 1, 2019, to April 17, 2024; 54 deaths due to rabies have been reported in Hyderabad, reported TOI.