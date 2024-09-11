10-month-old mauled to death by dogs in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, a 10-month-old boy was mauled to death by dogs in the Bodan constituency of Nizamabad on Monday, September 9.

The incident occurred when the child’s mother left him near a bus stand to use the washroom. Upon her return, the infant was missing, prompting her to file a missing person report with the police. Following a search operation, the police recovered the body parts of the deceased.

After an extensive search operation, the police recovered the remains of the boy, confirming that the stray dogs had eaten parts of his body. The body parts were sent to a hospital for postmortem examination to determine further details of the horrific attack.

This devastating incident has drawn attention to a similar case in the past, when a newborn baby was mauled to death inside the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal, raising questions about public safety and the increasing threat posed by stray animals in the region.

The baby, estimated to be two days old and whose gender could not be determined due to severe damage, was found under troubling circumstances. Superintendent of MGM Hospital, Dr Murali, confirmed that there were no deliveries at the hospital on Friday, and none of the discharged mothers reported any missing babies.

The police visited the hospital and questioned patients, but they found no leads. They have registered a case and are investigating how the baby ended up on the hospital premises, reportedly brought in by dogs.

In an incident of a dog bite reported from Rajanna Sircilla district on Thursday, August 8, three children were bitten by a dog while sitting outside their house.

The incident occurred in the Yellareddypet Mandal. The victims were identified as Sahjasra, Brithisha, and Varun; the dog attacked and bit them while they were doing homework.

Following the incident, the dog also attacked another child, identified as Varshit Reddy. After being bitten, the terrified children left their books and ran inside the house. The victims were given primary treatment at a health centre and were shifted to Sircilla Area Hospital.

An 18-month-old toddler sustained severe injuries after a stray dog attacked him while he was playing on a subway in Karimnagar near Satavahana University on Wednesday, August 7. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on various social media platforms.

The video shows the boy, Harinandan, standing alongside another child when, within seconds, a dog approaches and suddenly jumps on him, causing him to fall to the ground.